A Bucks Hospital has revealed it is one of the first medical institutions to claim a new CT Scanner valued at £350,000.

Chiltern Hospital in Great Missenden claims its new scanner is among the next generation of GE Healthcare’s scanning technology.

Members of the Oxford United football team which uses scanning technology produced by Circle Health Group attended the arrival of the hi-tech equipment.

Imaging team with the new scanner

GE Healthcare has partnered with the health body which oversees operations at the Chiltern Hospital and 53 other across the country.

Called, The Revolution Ascend, the hospital group advise it has been designed with an emphasis on patient experience.

A Circle Health Group spokesperson said: “Using fully digital workflow features means that there is a 66% reduction in the number of clicks and actions the radiographer has to perform, meaning that the patient spends less time in the imaging department.

Advertisement

Oxford United check out the new scanner

"Artificial intelligence is also incorporated to position the camera in the most efficient location, making the process of collected the scan easier and often meaning the patient does not have to be repositioned.

“CT scans can often be loud and uncomfortable for the patient, The Revolution Ascend also boasts a 91% noise reduction, to allow the patient to relax during their scan. The team at the Chiltern worked closely with GE to ensure that the new scanner met the needs of their patients.”

Three Yellows first-teamers attended, John Mousinho, Tyler Goodrham and Lewis Bate.

Advertisement

Chiltern Hospital clinical services manager, Louise Walker said: “Our patients will benefit from the dose reduction features of the unit and the effortless workflow and larger bore enhances the overall patient experience. We’ve already heard from the first patients that they love the new room’s calming environment with the relax and view ceiling and the bright décor and smart new CT scanner. And our Radiologists have been really impressed with the image quality, the 3D Needle guidance used for facet joint injections, and also advanced reconstruction capability of the Revolution Ascend, especially in cardiac CT.”

Testing out the new gear