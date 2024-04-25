Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust has one of the biggest increases in malnutrition cases in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has found that Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust has one of the biggest increases in malnutrition cases in the UK.

Data obtained via a Freedom of Information request by online pharmacy company, NowPatient, showed Buckinghamshire to have the seventh highest increase in cases.

Findings from the health business show that there has been a 66.7% rise in cases recorded by Buckinghamshire NHS Trust between 2019 and 2023.

New figures have shown significant rise in cases in Buckinghamshire, photo from PA Images

In 2019 there was 30 reported cases in Buckinghamshire, that total rose to 50 last year.

Experts who spoke with The Guardian, which reported a rise in such cases across the country four months ago, linked the increase to the growing number of people living in poverty.

Health experts concluded that illnesses such as gout, rickets, tuberculosis, malnutrition, malaria and scarlet fever, should not be contracted in a country with the UK’s resources.

Out of NHS trusts that provided data to NowPatient, Buckinghamshire recorded the seventh highest increase, the highest rise was seen in Liverpool, followed by Dorset, and Ashford and St Peter's. Full analysis of the statistics can be read on NowPatient’s website here.