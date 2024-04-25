Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust has one of the biggest increases in malnutrition cases in the UK
New research has found that Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust has one of the biggest increases in malnutrition cases in the UK.
Data obtained via a Freedom of Information request by online pharmacy company, NowPatient, showed Buckinghamshire to have the seventh highest increase in cases.
Findings from the health business show that there has been a 66.7% rise in cases recorded by Buckinghamshire NHS Trust between 2019 and 2023.
In 2019 there was 30 reported cases in Buckinghamshire, that total rose to 50 last year.
Experts who spoke with The Guardian, which reported a rise in such cases across the country four months ago, linked the increase to the growing number of people living in poverty.
Health experts concluded that illnesses such as gout, rickets, tuberculosis, malnutrition, malaria and scarlet fever, should not be contracted in a country with the UK’s resources.
Out of NHS trusts that provided data to NowPatient, Buckinghamshire recorded the seventh highest increase, the highest rise was seen in Liverpool, followed by Dorset, and Ashford and St Peter's. Full analysis of the statistics can be read on NowPatient’s website here.
Navin Khosla, Pharmacist at NowPatient said: “When you do go to the supermarket, try not to go on an empty stomach - this can lead to you buying “quick” meals that lack nutritional value. You want to be in the best mindset to help you avoid ultra-processed foods that will quickly satiate your hunger. You should also take a little extra time to explore your options.”