Bucks Covid vaccination van destinations confirmed - here's where you can get jabbed without an appointment next week

NHS officials have confirmed next week's destinations in Bucks for their 'health on the move' Covid vaccination van.

Appointment free vaccinations protecting against Covid will be available from the spots the van is driving to next week.

Next Sunday (December 12), the van is steering into Buckingham Youth Centre, before that, it is visiting High Wycombe, Gerrards Cross and Chesham twice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The health on the move team

Last month, Bucks Integrated Care Partnership (ICP), reports that over 1,000 vaccinations in the county were delivered using the Covid van.

Health officials are urging booster eligible people to organise their third vaccination now, after the first Omicron variant cases have been reported in the UK.

The first Covid case containing the Omicron variant mutation in Bucks, was reported on Wednesday (December 1).

The ICP advises the NHS will contact you to let you know when you are eligible for a booster vaccination.

While people who are yet to receive their first or second dose of a Covid vaccination, can walk-in and get jabbed by the 'health on the move' team now.

Next week's full schedule is as follows:

-Monday, December 6, 10am – 4pm, High Wycombe Cricket Club, London Road, HP11 1DE

-Wednesday, December 8, 10am – 3pm, Chesham Market, High Street, HP5 1BW

-Friday, December 10, 10am – 3pm, Tesco Gerrards Cross, Packhorse Road, SL9 8ER

-Saturday, December 11, 10am – 3pm, Chesham Market, High Street, HP5 1BW

-Sunday, December 12, 10am – 1.30pm, Buckingham Youth Centre, London Road, MK18 1AS

All dates and venues may be subject to last minute changes, the schedule can be checked on the Bucks CCG website here.

Healthcare officials hope the van will be back travelling across Bucks on the third week of December, but will confirm details nearer the time.

First and second dose vaccinations can still be organised by booking an appointment on the NHS website here or by calling 119.

The NHS asks if you cannot make your appointment, to cancel or change the booking on its website.

Anyone aged above 16 is eligible for a Covid vaccination, as well as healthy 12-15 year olds.

More information on active vaccination clinics within the county, is available here on the Bucks CCG website.

Currently booster vaccinations are available to:

-People aged 40 and over

-People who live and work in care homes

-Frontline health and social care workers

-People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19

-People aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19

-People aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)