Pictured in front row with radiology team (l-r): Modality Lead Radiographer Paul Osgerby, Trust COO Raghuv Bhasin, GE Senior Imaging Account Manager Karen Bailey, GE IGT Modality Manager Peter Barry.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust has opened its new Interventional Radiology Suite – one of just two of its kind in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients at Stoke Mandeville Hospital will now be uniquely placed to benefit from the very specialist equipment which not only takes images for diagnosis, but functions as part of a variety of treatments, as well as enable certain surgeries that would be impossible otherwise.

A unique robot enables the equipment to be manoeuvred around the examination table, which offers radiologists and surgeons maximum flexibility in working around the patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to performing all interventional procedures, the suite can also take CT scans providing the volume of information needed to perform needle-guidance procedures such as Vertebroplasty (a procedure that allows a doctor to inject liquid bone cement material, through a needle, into the vertebrae to prevent the spine from collapsing) and even safer and more targeted embolization procedures (used to block blood vessels to treat tumour, uterine fibroid, benign prostate enlargement and bleeding).

Trust Chief Operating Officer, Raghuv Bhasin, said: “Thanks to the incredible work of our radiology team in getting the suite up and running, residents in Buckinghamshire will be benefitting from the range of specialist and groundbreaking procedures it enables for many years to come. We are also very proud to be one of GE’s show sites; that people will be coming here from all over the country to see our radiology department and learn about how we use this equipment to provide our patients with the best care possible.”