Buckinghamshire nurse under investigation to be supervised for 18 months
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Buckinghamshire nurse has been placed under supervision for 18 months while an investigation is undertaken by a health regulator.
Collis Tapiwa Mudarikwa has been sanctioned by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) after an initial hearing last month.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council is the nursing and midwifery regulator for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The regulator made an interim conditions of practice order against the adult nurse, who has been registered since 2022.
Restrictions in the order ban the nurse from being the only one in charge of a shift or from working for an agency.
The NMC’s decision also reads: “You must only administer medication under direct supervision until you are deemed competent to do so independently by another registered nurse.”
The nurse has also been told to attend fortnightly meetings with their manager to discuss their medicine administration and management, record keeping and ability to identify and escalate deteriorating patients.
As part of the restrictions, the nurse must also inform the NMC of anywhere they are working or studying.
The NMC said it could not provide the reasons for the interim sanctions against the nurse to allow a full investigation to take place. A spokesperson for the regulator said: “We can only talk about our investigations if and when case examiners reach a decision that there’s a case to answer.
“We also can’t confirm reasons or charges unless and until they’ve been read out at a public hearing.”