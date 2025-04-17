Buckinghamshire NHS Trust pays out over £10m for misdiagnosis claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust paid over £10m to patients who made compensation claims over alleged misdiagnoses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data obtained by Medical Negligence Assist revealed that since 2019, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust has had to pay out over £10m to patients who have lodged claims following a misdiagnosis.

Figures sent to the company, in response to Freedom of Information requests, show that 66 claims regarding misdiagnoses were lodged against the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, 47 of which were settled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past five years, the trust has paid out a total of £10,216,833, with the highest amount coming in 2022/23, standing at £4,116,831.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Gareth Lloyd, medical negligence solicitor for JF Law (which owns the Medical Negligence Assist brand), said: “Misdiagnosis is an all-embracing clinical negligence case type and covers a wide range of clinical situations from the simple diagnosis of a fracture to potentially fatal cancer diagnoses.

“These cases can be a matter of life and death, and whether someone lives or dies will be determined by the success of the diagnosis.”

The law company has linked the high number of misdiagnosis claims made throughout the UK to increasing patient numbers, and mounting pressures on staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to NHS Resolution, diagnostic errors contribute approximately 20% of all clinical negligence claims.

The reasons for misdiagnosis naturally vary from case to case, but NHS Resolution highlights two consistent failings across England, one of which is diagnostic errors, particularly early incorrect diagnoses of soft-tissue injuries.

The second is issues with requests for imaging, reporting, interpretation, and follow-up, including failure to complete further imaging, such as CT or MRI, as indicated in national guidance.

In 2023, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) conducted a study which found that around 1 in 18 patients in primary and secondary care are affected by misdiagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on figures gathered by NHS Resolution, 8,067 claims have been lodged against NHS trusts around the country for misdiagnosis in the past five years, with 5,677 of these claims being settled.

The government department also revealed the most common injuries and outcomes that resulted from misdiagnosis claims against the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust runs Wycombe Hospital, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Amersham Hospital, Buckingham Community Hospital and Thame Community Hospital, in Buckinghamshire.

The most common outcome for misdiagnosis claims was unnecessary pain, which was lodged 7 times, with the trust paying £46,494 in compensation, followed by fatalities, which saw 6 claims submitted.

The Buckinghamshire NHS Trust was approached for comment.