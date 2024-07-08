Buckinghamshire Mind: Celebrating 110 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire Mind, the mental health charity, is celebrating 110 years of providing mental health services, raising awareness and fighting to reduce stigma.

In this anniversary year, the charity is aiming to raise £110,000, to fund its vital mental health services.

During the 110 years that Buckinghamshire Mind has been supporting people, there has been a sea change in how society views and treats mental health ill-health.

However, there is still a long way to go to ensure that Buckinghamshire Mind can achieve its vision; that everyone with a mental health problem gets support and respect.

From humble beginnings, the charity was founded at a time when many local people experiencing mental ill-health were neglected, abandoned and put into the Aylesbury workhouse as a ‘place of safety’.

In 1914, there were over 100,000 patients within over 100 mental institutions around the UK. Buckinghamshire Mind was formed to support people with mental health issues, through education and home visits.

Since then, the charity has helped tens of thousands of people through a diverse range of services and worked hard to change attitudes about mental health.

One of the people supported recently said:

“Buckinghamshire Mind was there in the most difficult and challenging time in my life and helped me navigate through. It has been absolutely incredible for me.”

Sam, who accessed our Community Based Support services, said:

“The support has meant everything to me. I now have my dream job and I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved.”

Since Buckinghamshire Mind celebrated it’s 100th anniversary, in 2014, the charity has expanded dramatically to meet the need within our community. This includes the creation of Mind in Berkshire, in partnership with Oxfordshire Mind.

Since our 100th anniversary, the number of people supported per year has increased threefold, from 2,800 in 2014 to 9,130 in 2024.

Andrea McCubbin, Chief Executive of Buckinghamshire Mind, said:

“For 110 years we’ve been resolute in championing our vision for better mental health. We promote wellbeing and recovery, prevent mental ill-health and provide support at times of crisis. Our services help to transform lives – building confidence, increasing independence and reducing social isolation.

My thanks go to all our colleagues and volunteers who, with compassion and kindness, work tirelessly to help deliver services across our communities.

Whilst we have seen an increase in mental health understanding and awareness, it is still the case that mental health services remain underfunded and under pressure. Independent and trusted charities such as ours are currently bridging that gap.

Looking to the future, we will target our work where we know we’ll have the greatest impact and, in particular, look to expand our support for children and young people and people experiencing health inequalities in our communities, including those living in poverty.

As we celebrate our 110th anniversary, we are calling on everyone to unite with us to fight for mental health across our communities. Together we can ensure no mind is left behind.”

Please help us to ensure that we can continue to be here for those that need us for many years to come.