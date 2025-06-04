Buckinghamshire housebuilder's donation boosts Early Years support

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have donated £1,500 to Tracks Autism, a specialist early years provider for autistic and neurodiverse children in Hertfordshire, as part of its monthly Community Fund donation.

The £1,500 donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which aims to support local charities and groups wherever Barratt Redrow operates across the UK. The donation will go towards the cost of Tracks’ specialist teaching staff, who are the backbone of the organisation, providing a range of tailored support to those in need of the charity’s services.

Tracks Autism is a trusted charitable organisation founded in 2004, providing subsidised specialist early years education to autistic children between the ages of two and five in a purpose designed setting. It offers a calm and distraction free environment to allow children to reach their full potential.

Charlotte Crotty, Fundraising and Communications Coordinator at Tracks Autism, comments: “Tracks has been a vital service to families with autistic children in Stevenage and Hertfordshire since 2004, and with help like Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ donation we are able to continue providing this support by covering the costs of our specialist team. Not only can we continue helping children in need of our support, but we are able to expand our services hoping to grow in the future to reach more families.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, adds: “We are proud to have helped Tracks Autism with supporting the costs of their specialist teaching staff. It is important that all families feel they have a strong support system around them, especially with children who might need some extra care. The work that Tracks does in order to support families with autistic and neurodiverse children is inspiring, and it is truly moving to hear how families have found the trust’s support so impactful on their children’s lives. We hope the funds will help future families looking to seek the support of Tracks Autism!”