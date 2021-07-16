Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital
Hopefully these figures will continue to fall.
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 13 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.
Across England there were 2,970 people in hospital with Covid as of July 13, with 470 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally nearly trebled in the last four weeks, and the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 151%.
The figures also show that five new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to July 11. This was down from 10 in the previous seven days.