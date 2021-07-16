Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 13 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

Figures halved in a week

Across England there were 2,970 people in hospital with Covid as of July 13, with 470 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally nearly trebled in the last four weeks, and the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 151%.