Buckinghamshire Healthcare falls just short of NHS target for A&E waiting times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly three-quarters of people who arrived at accident and emergency at Buckinghamshire Healthcare last month were seen within four hours, new figures show.

The NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours. However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has an objective for 78% of patients to be seen within this time frame in March 2025.

The previous recovery target was for 76% of patients to be seen within four hours by March this year, which was missed across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent NHS England figures show there were 15,593 visits to A&E at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in May. Of them, 11,365 were seen within four hours – accounting for 73% of arrivals.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward, photo from Jeff Moore/PA Images

Across England, 74% of patients were seen within four hours, a slight fall from the month before.

Figures also show 42,555 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – up from 42,078 in April.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also increased, from 134,344 in April to 138,770 in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, 517 patients waited longer than four hours, including 148 who were delayed by more than 12 hours.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said: "Today’s performance figures cover the traditionally quieter spring and summer period, yet they show the NHS is still under incredible pressure with patients waiting far longer than they should for care.

"It’s no surprise that the NHS is again at the top of many polls on what matters most to voters as we head towards a general election."

He added "history has shown" the NHS can deliver better care and shorter waits for patients when it is given "the right resources and has a coherent improvement plan".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day, politicians, national bodies, health care staff and the public all want timely and high-quality care to be available for all – it is now up to the next government to make that possible," he said.

About 2.4 million people attended A&E departments across England last month – the highest number on record.

The overall number of attendances to A&E at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in May was a rise of 8% on the 14,500 visits recorded during April, and 21% more than the 12,869 patients seen in May 2023.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "As these figures show, demand for NHS services across the country remains high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"May was a record month for urgent and emergency services, with the highest number of A&E attendances as well as being the busiest May for the most urgent ambulance call-outs, while staff delivered a record number of elective appointments for April."