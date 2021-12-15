Buckingham MP votes against 'divisive and discriminatory' vaccine passports

Buckingham' s MP voted against government plans to toughen up Covid restrictions last night, Tuesday.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith was among 99 Tory MPs who defied the Prime Minister Boris Johnson over measures to introduce so-called vaccine passports.

Despite the rebellion, the vaccine certificates measure was passed by 369 votes to 126.

Greg Smith MP

As of today, adults in England will have to show a Covid pass to enter nightclubs, big sports matches and other large events.

Speaking before last night's vote, Greg Smith said: “I simply do not see the evidence to further restrict freedoms and liberties in the United Kingdom, especially given the absolute threat to the economy, mental health and ensuring the NHS is able to get the care and treatment needed to people with urgent conditions such as cancer and heart disease.

"Restrictions are not harm free, they cause significant harms in themselves.

“i have long opposed vaccine passports, which are divisive and discriminatory.

"They do not stop the spread of Covid and serve no medical purpose.