Birthday celebrations are a piece of cake for Claydon Cycling Club

Claydon Cycling Club celebrated its second anniversary with a birthday ride to Stratton Audley Barn.

During its two years of existence, the club's cyclists have covered thousands of miles between them - and consumed a lot of cake along the way - pedalling as far south as Benson in Oxfordshire and north to enjoy a well-earned coffee in Olney.

The club has been lucky, even throughout the pandemic, to fit in some group rides when allowed, but has also enjoyed virtual group rides indoors.

Riders celebrated Claydon Cycling Club's second birthday with a ride to Stratton Audley Barn

As soon as restrictions were lifted last year, Claydon Cycling Club was keen to get out and inspire even more people to dust off their bikes - and so its Academy programme was born.

The response to the programme was greater than expected, and the club welcomed a 50/50 mix of men and women.

Over four consecutive Sundays, its British Cycling-trained ride leaders helped teach riders how to cycle safely as a group and improve their cadence, hill climbing skills and communication.

They also advised on the importance of hydration, nutrition, and preparation for long rides.

Claydon Cycling Club has reached its second birthday

After building up their skill, knowledge, and fitness, the Academy group was able to complete a 50km ride by Week 4.

Club chairman John Bull said: "Cycling is great for physical and mental health as well as meeting new people and seeing our beautiful countryside in a new way.

"Many of our members have gone on to compete in sportives, take cycling holidays or even commute to work daily by bike.

And he added: "Luckily it feels like spring is on the horizon and, following on from last year, we’re pleased to announce that our Academy programme will be running again, starting Sunday April 24, for anyone who wishes to get involved."

For more information about joining the Academy, email [email protected] or visit www.claydoncyclingclub.com/academy

For those who are already experienced riders, there are group rides every Sunday at 9am.

And from April, when the evenings are longer, Wednesday evening rides will resume at 6.30pm.

The starting point for all rides is Molly’s Café in Steeple Claydon.

Celebration cake at Stratton Audley Barn