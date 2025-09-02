The 15 best performing GP surgeries in Buckinghamshire as voted for by you - did your doctor make the list?

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 11:36 BST

Patients across Buckinghamshire have had their say on how they really feel their GP surgeries are performing, with 15 surgeries coming out on top.

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, are in, with GP practices across Buckinghamshire scoring highly.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Buckinghamshire and beyond. Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Buckinghamshire that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 353 survey forms sent out to patients at Millbarn Medical Centre in Beaconsfield. The response rate was 35%, with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

1. Millbarn Medical Centre - Beaconsfield

There were 353 survey forms sent out to patients at Millbarn Medical Centre in Beaconsfield. The response rate was 35%, with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 296 survey forms sent out to patients at Oakfield Surgery in Aylesbury. The response rate was 41%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.

2. Oakfield Surgery - Aylesbury

There were 296 survey forms sent out to patients at Oakfield Surgery in Aylesbury. The response rate was 41%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 339 survey forms sent out to patients at The Hall Practice in Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross. The response rate was 34%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.

3. The Hall Practice - Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross

There were 339 survey forms sent out to patients at The Hall Practice in Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross. The response rate was 34%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 303 survey forms sent out to patients at Waddesdon Surgery in Aylesbury. The response rate was 33%, with 99 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

4. Waddesdon Surgery - Aylesbury

There were 303 survey forms sent out to patients at Waddesdon Surgery in Aylesbury. The response rate was 33%, with 99 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

