Patients across Buckinghamshire have had their say on how they really feel their GP surgeries are performing, with 15 surgeries coming out on top.

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, are in, with GP practices across Buckinghamshire scoring highly.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Buckinghamshire and beyond. Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Buckinghamshire that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Millbarn Medical Centre - Beaconsfield There were 353 survey forms sent out to patients at Millbarn Medical Centre in Beaconsfield. The response rate was 35%, with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Oakfield Surgery - Aylesbury There were 296 survey forms sent out to patients at Oakfield Surgery in Aylesbury. The response rate was 41%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . The Hall Practice - Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross There were 339 survey forms sent out to patients at The Hall Practice in Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross. The response rate was 34%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps