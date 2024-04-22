Berryfields welcomes lifeline: newly opened pharmacy eases the strain on local NHS services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rob Butler OBE MP said “I was delighted to cut the ribbon at the new Berryfields Pharmacy, and have been really pleased to play a part in securing approval for it to open. It will bring huge benefits to local residents, especially as the Government’s excellent new Pharmacy First scheme now enables many patients to get the medication they need for certain common conditions without visiting their doctor. This reduces the pressure on GP surgeries and means Berryfields residents have the healthcare advice and support they need on their doorstep, from trusted and friendly pharmacists.”

The new pharmacy will serve the growing needs of residents with a comprehensive range of services, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Dispensing NHS and private prescriptions (including electronic receipt from all GP practices in UK)

Jardines Pharmacy Berryfields Opening Event (Image credit: Complete Package Marketing)

· The ‘Pharmacy First’ consultation service (reducing the strain on GP surgeries)

· Vaccinations

· Support for self-care, disease prevention and healthy living

· Free blood pressure checks for eligible patients

Has Modi and Rob Butler OBE MP cut the ribbon (Image credit: Complete Package Marketing)

· Emergency contraception

Cllr Laurilee Green, Berryfields Parish Council has said “It’s great to finally have our own pharmacy in Berryfields, it will be such a bonus to our community and benefit so many with all the services it will provide. A lot of hard work has gone into making this happen and we are so pleased the support and help we were able give Has Modi, alongside our community, shows what we can do when we work together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jardines Pharmacy brings a commitment to excellence in healthcare and customer service, providing residents with convenient access to essential medications, healthcare products, and professional advice. From prescription refills to over-the-counter remedies, the pharmacy aims to meet the diverse healthcare needs of individuals and families in Berryfields and the surrounding areas.

Has Modi, Managing Director / Supt Pharmacist - Jardines UK Ltd says “Opening this new pharmacy in Berryfields after a 5-year battle, marks residents’ victory over bureaucracy. I am truly thankful for the unwavering support of Berryfields Parish Council, our ward councillor Ashley Waite, our MP Rob Butler and most importantly the residents who wrote in support of the appeal. Jardines, being a family business of healthcare, has a vision to operate this pharmacy as a ‘family pharmacy’ for residents, with fuss-free, timely access to healthcare in this community.”

Jardines Pharmacy Berryfields (Image credit: Complete Package Marketing)

The opening of Jardines Pharmacy will improve the quality of life for all residents by providing essential healthcare services close to home. The pharmacy's convenient location coupled with its community and family ethos make it an asset to the community.