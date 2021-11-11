Aylesbury's NHS group wants to hear your views on GP practices

Aylesbury's NHS group wants to hear from all patients registered with a GP practice, regarding its services.

This survey comes on the heels of the NHS group receiving £74 million funding to improve GP services.

The survey covers Bucks, Oxfordshire and Berkshire the three counties set to share the bumper funding awarded by the government.

Face-to-face appointments are rarer in Bucks than other counties

GP surgeries in Bucks trail most of the country when it comes to the percentage of appointments completed in person, since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Patients in the county have also recently taken to social media to criticise the booking services at GP practices, lamenting the time it takes to book an appointment in particular.

The Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS) is asking for feedback on how GP practices contact patients.

Specifically, remote consultations such as video and phone calls, but also its contact system including text messaging.

The NHS advises the survey takes just five minutes to complete, it can be accessed online here.