Aylesbury Waterside Theatre supporting Bucks Mind to coincide with arrival of multi award-winning show Dear Evan Hansen

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre supporting Bucks Mind to coincide with arrival of the multi award-winning Dear Evan Hansen – a show about a high school student with social anxiety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre says it is proud to be supporting local charity Buckinghamshire Mind and their mental health initiatives, including raising awareness of their community outreach scheme: Peer Support in School.

The partnership will coincide with the arrival of the UK tour of the multi award-winning show Dear Evan Hansen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dear Evan Hansen, playing at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Tue 10 – Sat 14 Jun tells the story of a high school student with social anxiety and explores themes of isolation, connection and the desire to be accepted, topics that resonate with many young people across Buckinghamshire. In the last five years the number of children receiving mental health support in Buckinghamshire has almost doubled with many presenting with poor mental health, anxiety, and depression.

Dear Evan Hansen, playing at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Tue 10 – Sat 14 Jun tells the story of a high school student with social anxiety and explores themes of isolation, connection and the desire to be accepted, topics that resonate with many young people across Buckinghamshire. Photo: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Bucks Mind is working to tackle this. Their Peer Support in Schools service empowers young people by giving them the tools and skills needed to become mental health ambassadors and peer mentors. The programme aims to equip children and young people to manage their own mental wellbeing as well as supporting their peers, increase resilience by promoting self confidence and self-esteem, improve awareness of when and how to get help, reduce feelings of loneliness and risk of isolation by creating supportive peer to peer relationships and encourage conversations to break down the stigma attached to mental ill health. “I enjoy being a buddy as I enjoy helping people and making them feel happy and safe,” said a mentor at St Mary’s Church of England School in Aylesbury.

A mentee at Aylesbury Grammar School added: “Because peer mentors are students I feel as though I can connect with my mentor – I guess it means we are able to understand each other very well and I am very comfortable discussing my thoughts and feelings with him.”

Schools can find out more about the service by emailing them at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the run of Dear Evan Hansen, the venue will also be holding post-show collections and Bucks Mind volunteers will be providing information about their services after Friday and Saturday night’s performances. The collaboration is alongside a tour-wide partnership with The Mix, a leading digital charity for under 25 year-olds providing tools to help young people navigate their lives confidently.

Bucks Mind Peer Support in Schools. Photo: Provided by Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for partnership with Bucks Mind, DGLimages, Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Furthermore, the theatre is also working with a local Knit and Natter group who are providing ‘Never Alone Buddies’ – knitted dolls that are tagged with a wellbeing poem and QR code linking to websites that help those feeling isolated and offer tips on managing stress/ mental wellbeing. The Never Alone Buddies can be found in the foyer areas during the show’s run.