Aylesbury Vale man to hike hundreds of miles around Welsh west coast for Cancer Research
Phil Creswell, from North Marston, has walked over 600 miles since April to raise funds for Cancer Research.
Since setting off from Chester on 11 April, he has battled with typically unpredictable Welsh weather, and minor injuries, to stay on track to complete the Wales Coast Path challenge.
Phil, is hoping to finish his trek at the end of June in Chepstow, by that he will have walked the entirety of the Welsh Coast Path, which is an estimated 870 miles.
At time of writing he has raised over £3,100.00 for the national charity, his fundraising page can be found online here.
"I first learned about the path when walking a short section while on holiday, and was inspired by the fact that it is the first dedicated coast path in the world to cover the entire length of a country's coastline,” Phil wrote on his fundraising blog.
"I am taking on this challenge primarily for personal reasons, to reflect on my journey to date and contemplate the next phase of my career post full-time employment. However, if I can also use this as an opportunity to raise funds for Cancer Research UK that would be amazing.”
Day two was one of Phil’s most challenging days so far, diversions and closures took him off his planned route, and he ended up completing 22 miles in the Welsh rain. It left him with substantial blisters and damage to his toes, but he has since recovered and is set to finish on 29 June.
His friend, Geraint, and wife, Julie, have joined him for parts of the hike.
Julie added: “Fundraising for Cancer research along the way seemed like a logical thing to do. Like most people we have lost loved ones to cancer, and he felt it was important to try and use this opportunity to give something back to those who work so hard to find a cure. He also wanted to recognise the bravery of those of our friends who have survived. He has found them all inspirational - Ian Hanson, Kate Hughes, Yvonne Bullen, to name just a few.”