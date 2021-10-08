Aylesbury Vale Covid update: two deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours

Two more Covid-linked deaths have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, the latest government update shows.

Data released by Public Health England today (October 8), identifies two more virus-linked deaths in the area.

Government figures include deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive. Since the pandemic started the government has recorded 353 deaths of this kind in Aylesbury Vale.

157 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on October 8

In the past week four Covid-linked deaths have been confirmed in the area, double the amount reported in the seven days before.

Case numbers remain high in Aylesbury Vale, 157 new positives have been reported in the past 24 hours.

This total is a slight improvement from the data released yesterday, when 176 new positives were returned.

In the past seven days 1,127 new infections have been reported in Aylesbury Vale a 15.5% increase from the week prior. Since records began, 21,611 positive Covid tests have been discovered by the government in Aylesbury Vale.