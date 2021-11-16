Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Slight increase in cases and seventh day without a virus-linked death

No Covid linked deaths have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in the last seven days, today's government update confirms (November 16).

It has been over a month since Aylesbury Vale went seven days without Public Health England recording a virus-linked death.

These fatalities are confirmed when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive Covid test.

115 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on November 16

In total 362 deaths of this kind have been reported by the government in Aylesbury Vale.

Today's figures show a slight increase in Covid cases reported in the region, 115 new infections were reported today, surpassing yesterday when 100 exactly were confirmed.

UK-wide figures confirms another 37,243 Covid cases and 214 virus-linked deaths.