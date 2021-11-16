Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Slight increase in cases and seventh day without a virus-linked death
For the first time in over a month the government has not reported a Covid-linked death in Aylesbury Vale for at least seven days
No Covid linked deaths have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in the last seven days, today's government update confirms (November 16).
It has been over a month since Aylesbury Vale went seven days without Public Health England recording a virus-linked death.
These fatalities are confirmed when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive Covid test.
In total 362 deaths of this kind have been reported by the government in Aylesbury Vale.
Today's figures show a slight increase in Covid cases reported in the region, 115 new infections were reported today, surpassing yesterday when 100 exactly were confirmed.
UK-wide figures confirms another 37,243 Covid cases and 214 virus-linked deaths.
In the past week case numbers have increased by 14.6%, despite over 200 being confirmed today, deaths reported has fallen by 10.8% in the same time period.