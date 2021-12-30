Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Over 400 cases confirmed, no deaths reported

Over 400 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, shown in yesterday's official figures (December 29), released by Public Health England (PHE).

Case numbers are continuing to increase in the region, Aylesbury Vale is now averaging over 300 new infections per day.

In total, 415 new Covid infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours in Aylesbury Vale.

Across the last seven days the government has reported 2,356 positive tests in the area, an increase of 18% from the week before.

No virus-linked deaths have been recorded in the area in the past week, PHE reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

A Covid-linked death was confirmed in the region the week before.

UK-wide case numbers surpassed 180,000 for the second straight day, something which had never happened prior to Tuesday.

The 183,037 cases confirmed yesterday, is a record daily figure for the UK.

A further 57 virus-linked deaths were recorded in the UK yesterday.