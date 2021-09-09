Aylesbury Vale Covid update: over 100 cases reported in the past 24 hours again

Aylesbury Vale's daily Covid case figures remain above 100, latest Government figures released today (9 September) show.

In the past 24 hours 108 new positive tests were confirmed in the area, it's the third straight day local case numbers have risen above 100.

Yesterday 104 new positive tests were returned in the area, this has led to a 16.5% increase in reported infections over the last seven days.

The latest figures show that 13 people were admitted into Bucks Healthcare Trust hospitals in seven days. This exactly matches the number of hospital admissions in Bucks the week prior.

Data released by Public Health England today which is accurate up to 5 September, shows 21 Covid-positive people are in Bucks hospitals. Of the 21 patients, the latest data shows five of them need ventilation support.

Exactly 85% of over 16s in Aylesbury Vale have now received their first vaccination protecting against Covid, 77.6% of the over 16 population have been jabbed twice.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours. The Government records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Across the UK, 38,013 new infections were confirmed and 167 more Covid-related deaths were recorded.

Latest UK-wide hospital admission data shows 6,748 Covid-positive patients were admitted in a week. This was a 2.9% increase from the week prior.

The Latest estimates show that 8,085 people are in hospital suffering with Covid and 1,060 of them need ventilation beds.