Aylesbury Vale Covid update: one virus-linked death confirmed and over 150 new infections reported

A virus-linked death has been reported in Aylesbury Vale by Public Health England for the first time in six days.

Today's (October 5) Government Covid update confirmed another Aylesbury Vale resident passed away within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

It is the second virus-linked death recorded in the area in the past week.

166 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on October 5

Case numbers remain high in Aylesbury Vale a further 156 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours.

While this represents a fall from the 178 positive tests confirmed yesterday, it doesn't change the trend of case numbers rising in the region.

In total, 1,077 Covid infections were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, a 22.1% increase from the week before.

Across the UK as a whole, 33,869 positive Covid tests were confirmed and 166 virus-linked deaths were recorded.