Aylesbury Vale Covid update: No deaths in two weeks, as case numbers increase by 75%
Omicron continues to spread, but the area has gone a fortnight without a virus-linked death
No Covid-linked deaths have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in two weeks, today's official figures confirm (December 20).
The government records Covid-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Since the pandemic started 368 deaths have been recorded in this way in Aylesbury Vale, one of those came in the past three weeks.
Case numbers continue to increase in Aylesbury Vale, for the first time the area is averaging over 250 new infections per day.
Today, Public Health England confirmed 283 more positive tests in the area.
Over the past week case numbers have increased by 75.3%, an additional 1,827 cases have been recorded in this time.
The rapid increase in cases reported across the UK has been linked to the Omicron variant which spreads faster than other strains of Covid.
Data accurate up to December 19, shows that 50.4% of people aged 12 and over have received a booster vaccination in Aylesbury Vale.
Of that age group 79% have been vaccinated twice and 85.6% received a first dose vaccine.
Case numbers remain high nationally, 91,743 further infections were reported in the UK in the past 24 hours.
Another 44 virus-linked deaths were confirmed nationwide.
In the past seven days infections have increased by 60.8% in the UK and deaths reported have decreased by 5.4%.
Latest UK-wide rollout figures show 89.5% of over 12s have received a first dose, 81.8% were delivered a second jab, 50.4% have received a booster vaccination.