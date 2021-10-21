Aylesbury Vale Covid update: hospital admissions more than double as case numbers remain high

The latest Government update released today (October 21), shows a substantial increase in Covid positive hospital admissions recorded in Buckinghamshire.

In Facilities overseen by the Buckinghamshire NHS Healthcare Trust, Covid-linked hospital admissions has increased by 116.7% over a seven-day period.

Today's data, which is accurate up to October 17, shows 26 people were admitted to hospital in a week, a dozen new admissions were confirmed in the week prior.

The latest data shows 27 Covid positive people are in Bucks hospitals

The latest information from Public Health England reveals that 27 people with Covid are in hospital in the Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group area and four of them are using ventilation beds.

In the past 24 hours another 254 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale.

The area is now averaging over 200 cases per day, in the past week there has been a 43.2% rise in reported infections.

Today's figures for Aylesbury Vale represent a rise from yesterday's total when 238 infections were confirmed.

No virus-linked deaths were reported in the area in the past 24 hours, one passing has been reported in the past week.

The Government defines deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Nationally, over 50,000 Covid cases were reported in just a 24-period for the first time since in over three months.

In total, 52,009 positive tests were recorded in the UK and 115 virus-linked deaths were reported.

Over the past seven days a 17.9% rise in Covid cases has been reported and deaths have increased by 10.8% in the UK during that time period.