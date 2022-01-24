Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Here's how many new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours
There has been an increase in the number of infections confirmed in the past seven days
A further 388 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (January 24), official figures reveal.
In the past seven days 2,604 Covid cases have been reported, an increase of 23.6% from the week before.
No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, Public Health England records these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Seven deaths of this kind have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the last week.
Across the UK a further 88,447 Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours and 56 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.
Over a seven day period case numbers have fallen by 6.% in the UK, deaths confirmed has declined by 0.1%.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson when speaking to the Bucks Herald today, said his priority has turned to reducing the backlog in NHS appointments, now a majority of the UK population have received booster vaccinations.