Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Here's how many new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours

A further 388 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (January 24), official figures reveal.

In the past seven days 2,604 Covid cases have been reported, an increase of 23.6% from the week before.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, Public Health England records these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

388 Covid infections were recorded in Aylesbury Vale today

Seven deaths of this kind have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the last week.

Across the UK a further 88,447 Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours and 56 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.

Over a seven day period case numbers have fallen by 6.% in the UK, deaths confirmed has declined by 0.1%.