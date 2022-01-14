Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Here's how many new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours

A further 323 Covid cases have been reported in Aylesbury Vale today (January 14).

Today's total is 12 fewer than the amount of positive tests recorded in the area yesterday, when 335 new infections were confirmed.

Weekly data shows cases reported in Aylesbury Vale has declined by 22.6%, 2,308 infections have been reported in that time period.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours in Aylesbury Vale, Public Health England records these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Three deaths of this kind have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in the last week.

Testing has decreased in the Aylesbury Vale area, according to latest official figures.

A 24.6% drop in PCR tests administered in Aylesbury Vale has been confirmed in the past week, 49,450 tests were taken, overall.

Fewer than 100,000 new infections have been reported in the UK for the first time in weeks.

Overall, 99,652 new people tested positive today and 270 virus-linked deaths were confirmed in the UK.

In the past week cases recorded across the UK has fallen by 29.5% and a 66.9% rise in virus-linked deaths has been confirmed.