Aylesbury Vale Covid update: daily case numbers remain above 100

Over 100 Covid cases have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours by the government.

It is the second consecutive day where over 100 new infections have been recorded in the area.

Today's figures (8 September), raise the overall number of cases returned over the past seven days to 723 different infections.

This tally is 89 cases and 14% higher than the number of new positives confirmed the week prior.

For the ninth straight day no new Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale. Public Health England records Covid-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Across the UK a further 38,975 cases were returned in the past 24 hours and a further 191 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.