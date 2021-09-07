Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers rise, no virus-linked deaths in seven days

The Government has reported a significant rise in Covid case numbers in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Figures revealed today (7 September), saw 177 new infections reported in the area, yesterday 82 cases were confirmed.

With case numbers rising above 100 again, there has been 99 more cases reported in the last seven days than the week before. This represents a 15.9% rise in confirmed infections across Aylesbury Vale.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the area in the past 24 hours. Public Health England defines these as deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

It has been eight days since a death of this kind was recorded in Aylesbury Vale by health officials.

Across the UK another 37,489 Covid infections were reported and a further 209 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Nationally, case numbers and Covid-linked deaths have increased by 13.9 and 39.2% respectively in the last seven days.