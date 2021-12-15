Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers remain high locally and record number reported nationally

A high amount of Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (December 15), the latest government update shows.

The situation in Aylesbury Vale is resembled across the UK, overall, 78,610 cases have been confirmed in just 24 hours.

This is the new highest number of cases reported in just one day in the UK, surpassing the previous record total from January this year.

206 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on December 15

Of these cases 4,671 have been reported by the UK Health Security Agency as containing the Omicron mutation, but the real figure is expected to be much higher.

The head of the UK Health Security Agency has called the Omicron variant the "most significant threat” since the pandemic started.

Due to the "staggering" rate of growth this mutation has caused in comparison to other variants.

In Aylesbury Vale over 200 cases were confirmed in just 24 hours for the second consecutive day.

Locally, 206 cases were confirmed in the latest official figures, a decline from yesterday when 225 new positive tests were discovered.

Overall, a 13.3% increase in cases has been reported in the past seven days in Aylesbury Vale, when compared to the previous week.

No virus-linked deaths were reported in the area today, the government confirms these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

One death of this kind has been reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past seven days, none were recorded in the week before.

Latest rollout figures show that 45.2% of over 12s in Aylesbury Vale have received a booster vaccination.

Overall, 78.2% of that age cohort received two doses and 85.5% received the first dose of a vaccine protecting against Covid.

Today, 165 Covid-related deaths were reported in the UK.

In the past seven days cases confirmed has increased by 19.1%, while there has been a 5% decline in deaths reported across entirety of the UK.