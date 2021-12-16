Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers increase as hospital admissions nearly double

Nearly 300 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale today (December 16), the latest official government data shows.

The 291 new positive tests discovered represents one of the highest ever daily totals confirmed in the area.

Nationally, case numbers have continued to increase again, yesterday a record number of cases were reported in the UK in just 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

291 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on December 16

Today's UK-wide figure has surpassed yesterday's number comfortably, 88,376 further cases have been recorded, 78,610 were confirmed on Wednesday (December 15), which was a record at the time.

In Aylesbury Vale 1,289 Covid infections have been reported in the past week, a 26% increase from the seven days before.

Also, new data released today shows hospital admissions have increased by 47.1% in Aylesbury's NHS area over seven days.

Data accurate up to December 12, shows another 25 Covid-positive patients were admitted to Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals.

Overall, there are 25 patients still in hospital with Covid in Bucks, one of them requires a ventilation bed.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, these are recorded when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the UK another 146 Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Over the past week cases confirmed in the UK has increased by 31.4%, deaths confirmed has declined by 6% and confirmed hospital admissions has gone up by 8%.