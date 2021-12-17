Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers increase again as Omicron spreads

Covid case numbers have increased in Aylesbury Vale and the UK as a whole, today's Government update shows (December 17).

In Aylesbury Vale, 304 more positive tests have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, an increase from the 291 reported yesterday.

Now, the area is averaging over 200 cases per day, 1.431 positives have been uncovered in a week, a 38.8% increase from the week before.

304 Covid cases have been reported in Aylesbury Vale on December 17

Nationally the picture is similar, for the third straight day a record number of Covid cases have been announced.

Today, 93.045 new Covid cases were reported, prior to this week more than 70,000 new positives had never been uncovered in a 24-hour period in the UK.

The rise in cases reported has coincided with the emergence of the Omicron mutation of Covid in the UK, it is spreading much quicker than variants.

No virus-linked deaths have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale today, these are announced when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

It has been over a week since a death of this kind was reported in the area, one fatality was confirmed the week before.

Across the UK a further 111 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.