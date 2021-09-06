Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers fall in the past 24 hours

It is the lowest amount of daily positives confirmed in the area in half a week.

By James Lowson
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:20 pm

Daily Covid case numbers declined in Aylesbury Vale today (6 September), the latest Government report shows.

A further 82 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which represents the first time the daily infection number has been under 100 in four days.

Case numbers have still gone up on average in the area in the past week, 678 cases have been recorded, a 7.8% rise from the week before.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, the government reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Across the UK a further 41,192 Covid infections were recorded in the past 24 hours and 45 more deaths were confirmed.