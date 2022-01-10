Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers fall and no virus-linked deaths reported

Covid case numbers are in decline in Aylesbury Vale, recent official figures show.

Following today's government announcement (January 10), Covid infections are in decline in the area over the past seven days.

Today, 314 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale, which while being a high figure, is far lower than recent numbers seen in the area.

314 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on January 10

Since Omicron has become the dominant variant in the UK, Aylesbury Vale has had 24-hour periods where over 500 new positive tests were discovered.

Now, official figures show the number of cases confirmed has declined by 5.6% in the past week.

It is the first time since Omicron became the dominant variant in the UK, that case numbers have declined in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Aylesbury Vale is still averaging over 300 cases per day, with 2,856 infections confirmed over a seven-day period.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Public Health England confirms Covid-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

One death of this kind has been reported in the past seven days in Aylesbury Vale, and a further virus-linked death was confirmed in the week before.

Case numbers are starting to plateau across the UK overall, 142,224 positive tests were returned today.

In the past seven days a 1.1% rise in Covid infections has been reported, when compared to the week before.