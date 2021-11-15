Aylesbury Vale Covid update: 100 Cases confirmed and no deaths reported
Case numbers are slowly declining in the area
A hundred positive Covid tests exactly, have been discovered in Aylesbury Vale, today's government update shows (November 15).
This total represents a decline from recent figures, over the past seven days 832 further infections have been confirmed.
Although Aylesbury Vale is still averaging over 100 cases a day, this still represents a 6.7% decline when compared to the week before.
No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in the area today, the government reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
In the past week one death of this kind has been reported in Aylesbury Vale, which is a 50% fall from the seven days prior.
Across the UK 39,705 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and 47 virus-related deaths were recorded.
In the past week infections reported has increased by 12.5% in the UK and deaths recorded has declined by 9.1%.