Aylesbury Vale Covid update: 100 Cases confirmed and no deaths reported

A hundred positive Covid tests exactly, have been discovered in Aylesbury Vale, today's government update shows (November 15).

This total represents a decline from recent figures, over the past seven days 832 further infections have been confirmed.

Although Aylesbury Vale is still averaging over 100 cases a day, this still represents a 6.7% decline when compared to the week before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

100 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on November 15

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in the area today, the government reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the past week one death of this kind has been reported in Aylesbury Vale, which is a 50% fall from the seven days prior.

Across the UK 39,705 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and 47 virus-related deaths were recorded.