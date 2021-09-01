Aylesbury Vale Covid-19 update: one virus-linked death confirmed while case numbers fall

A Covid-linked death was confirmed in Aylesbury Vale yesterday (August 31), by the Government.

Public Health England records virus-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Since the pandemic started, 346 deaths of this kind have been reported in Aylesbury Vale, it is the first in the past seven days.

72 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on August 31

Case numbers continued to decline in the area, 72 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, a fall from 94 the day before.

In the past seven days 624 new positive tests have been returned in Aylesbury Vale, which is a 6.9% decline from the week before.

Across the UK a further 31,181 cases were confirmed yesterday, including the one in Aylesbury Vale, 50 Covid-related deaths were confirmed.