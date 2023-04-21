News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury Vale brain tumour survivor completes marathon in under four hours

Getting back into sport helped Flora recover from post-operative depression

By James Lowson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

A woman from Aylesbury Vale ran the Manchester Marathon in under four hours just years after receiving life-saving surgery on a brain tumour.

Flora Bouchier, a Nottingham University graduate from Thornborough, completed the adidas Manchester Marathon on Sunday (16 April) in aid of Brain Tumour Research, a charity she has supported since being diagnosed with a grade 1 glioneuronal in April 2016.

She dealt with post-operative depression after having surgery as a teenager, but credited playing sport at university as a key factor in the improvement of her welfare.

Flora Bouchier after completing last week's raceFlora Bouchier after completing last week's race
Flora, 23, who moved to West Didsbury, Manchester, after obtaining a master’s degree last year, said: “I’m very happy with my time of three hours 58 minutes. I signed up for a half-marathon three weeks before and got 1:52:30, so I started thinking sub four might be possible, and, in the end, decided to go for it.

“I managed 1:55 for the first half but started feeling queasy after 20 miles because I hadn’t drunk enough water. I did a bit of maths and worked out how much time I had left and how much I could afford to slow down. When I was three miles from the finish, I knew I could comfortably achieve sub-four hours and was able to enjoy the last couple of miles.

“I think I strained my quad, though, because I was running in pain with eight miles to go and I can’t walk downstairs at the moment – I have to hop one step at a time.”

Flora during treatment, photo from Brain Tumour ResearchFlora during treatment, photo from Brain Tumour Research
Post-operative depression had a severe impact on her life up until when she went to university, but the chemical engineer has now made a full recovery with no lasting effects.

She added: “When I was ill, I didn’t exercise for a long time. I really struggled to get out of bed and was quite unhappy with myself. I put on lots of weight because I was so inactive, but now I’m feeling fitter than ever, loving life and happy to be able to run around.

“I definitely want to keep running because I really enjoy being active and am super fit at the moment, but I think I’d rather run more as a hobby and do it when I want to, rather than because I have to.

“It’s a bit of a lifestyle change training for a marathon. I was putting so much of my time into it and having to eat so much because I was constantly hungry. I was also having to be really strict with my sleep because getting less than eight hours and having to do a long run isn’t fun.”

Flora is a Masters graduate, photo from Brain Tumour ResearchFlora is a Masters graduate, photo from Brain Tumour Research
Flora, who enjoyed a brownie and a beer at the finish line, also smashed her fundraising target, with donations exceeding the £2,740 it costs to fund a day of research at one of the charity’s four Centres of Excellence.

She said: “That’s amazing because I wanted to do it to help those who are maybe not as fortunate as me; people with poorer prognoses, or without adequate treatment options.”

Her fundraising page can be found online here.

