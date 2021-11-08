How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Aylesbury Vale.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale where women have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Gatehouse Women in Gatehouse have a life expectancy of 79.73 years. Photo Sales

2. Berryfields Women in Berryfields have a life expectancy of 80.51 years. Photo Sales

3. Watermead and Elmhurst Women in Watermead and Elmhurst have a life expectancy of 80.61 years. Photo Sales

4. California and Southcourt Women in California and Southcourt have a life expectancy of 81.97 years. Photo Sales