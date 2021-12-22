Coronavirus infection rates continue to rise across the UK and in Aylesbury Vale, official figures show.

Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51% from the week before.

Lambeth recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 2477.2 cases per 100,000 people, while Scarborough recorded the lowest case rate, with 258.4 cases per 100,000 people recorded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12 Aylesbury Vale areas with the highest infection rates

At a regional level, London has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 1455.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the East of England, with 893.5 cases per 100,000.

The North East has the lowest rate, with 435.3 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale with the highest case rates:

1) Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill

- Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill had 1,064 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 45.5% from the week before.

2) Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon & Tingewick

-Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon & Tingewick had 997.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.1% from the week before.

3) Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton

-Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton had 955 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 94.7% from the week before.

4) Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington

-Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington had 953.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 55.9% from the week before.

5) Buckingham North

-Buckingham North had 906.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.2% from the week before.

6) Oakley, Brill & Edgcott

-Oakley, Brill & Edgcott had 889.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 25.6% from the week before.

7) Newton Longville & Great Horwood

-Newton Longville & Great Horwood had 856.6 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 28.2% from the week before.

8) Waddesdon & Whitchurch

-Waddesdon & Whitchurch had 847,3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 112.5% from the week before.

9) Cheddington, Pitstone & Edlesborough

-Cheddington, Pitstone & Edlesborough had 835.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 67.3% from the week before.

10) Haddenham, Dinton & Stone

-Haddenham, Dinton & Stone had 834.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, the same rate as the week before.

11) Wendover

-Winslow & Padbury had 825.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64.6% from the week before.

12) Winslow & Padbury