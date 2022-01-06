The Omicron variant continues to cause coronavirus infection rates to hit record levels in the UK.

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

The Aylesbury Vale areas with the highest Covid rates

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1,113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Listed below are the neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale with the highest case rates:

1) Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton

-Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton had 1,804.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 22.% from the week before.

2) Victoria Park

-Victoria Park had 1,662 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the lastest week, a rise of 72.6% from the week before.

3) Wing, Wingrave & Bierton

-Wing, Wingrave & Bierton had 1,570.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 8.1% from the week before.

4) Fairford Leys

-Fairford Leys had 1,518.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 54.1% from the week before.

5) California & Southcourt

-California & Southcourt had 1,424.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 83.9% from the week before.

6) Berryfields & Haydon Hill

-Berryfields & Haydon Hill had 1,418.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 10.5% from the week before.

7) Winslow & Padbury

-Winslow & Padbury had 1,325.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 17.8% from the week before.

8) Mandeville & Elm Farm

-Mandeville & Elm Farm had 1,291.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 29% from the week before.

9) Buckingham North

-Buckingham North had 1,237.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 8.9% from the week before.

10) Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill

Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill had 1,222.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 17.8% from the week before.

