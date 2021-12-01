Coronavirus infection rates are still rising across the UK, official figures show.

There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 2% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000.

Covid case numbers increased nationally

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to November 25.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1) Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley

-Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley had 452.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 75.8% from the week before.

2) Haddenham, Dinton & Stone

-Haddenham, Dinton & Stone had 715.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 53.5% from the week before.

3) Oakley, Brill & Edgcott

-Oakley, Brill & Edgcott had 741.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 32.4% from the week before.

4) Winslow & Padbury

-Winslow & Padbury had 601.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 30% from the week before.

5) Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon & Tingewick

-Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon & Tingewick had 532.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 27.9% from the week before.

6) Wing, Wingrave & Bierton

-Wing, Wingrave & Bierton had 742 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 27.8% from the week before.

7) Walton Court & Hawkslade

-Walton Court & Hawkslade had 432.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 27.7% from the week before.

8) Fairford Leys

-Fairford Leys had 291.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 20.8% from the week before.

9) Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington

-Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington had 539.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 15.4% from the week before.

10) Buckingham North

-Buckingham North had 431.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 15.4% from the week before.

11) Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton

-Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton had 595.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 15.3% from the week before.

12) Cheddington, Pitstone & Edlesborough