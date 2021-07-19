Aylesbury Vale areas where Covid infections increased as England’s ‘Freedom Day’ arrives

England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Covid cases are on the rise across the country.

The latest government figures show 12 out of 24 neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Aylesbury Vale recorded 460 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 226.4 per 100,000 people.

Case numbers went up in half of the neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale

As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

Here's the 12 neighbourhoods where cases increased in ascending order:

Haddenham, Dinton & Stone

Haddenham, Dinton & Stone - 6% rise from 200.6 to 211.8 cases per 100,000 people

Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill

Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill - 13% rise from 234.3 to 263.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Buckingham North

Buckingham North - 13% rise from 232.7 to 261.8 cases per 100,000 people

Waddesdon & Whitchurch

Waddesdon & Whitchurch - 14% rise from 219 to 248.9 cases per 100,000 people

Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington

Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington - 14% rise from 255.1 to 291.6 cases per 100,000 people

Wendover

Wendover - 23% rise from 229.5 to 281.6 cases per 100,000 people

California & Southcourt

California & Southcourt - 25% rise from 201 to 251.2 cases per 100,000 people

Gatehouse

Gatehouse - 33% rise from 102.2 to 136.2 cases per 100,000 people

Aylesbury Central

Aylesbury Central - 57% rise from 83.4 to 131.1 cases per 100,000 people

Wing, Wingrave & Bierton

Wing, Wingrave & Bierton - 71% rise from 190.7 to 325.3 cases per 100,000 people

Winslow & Padbury

Winslow & Padbury - 83% rise from 94.6 to 173.4 cases per 100,000 people

Watermead & Elmhurst