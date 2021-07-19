Aylesbury Vale areas where Covid infections increased as England’s ‘Freedom Day’ arrives
The 12 neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale where Covid cases increased ahead of Freedom Day.
England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Covid cases are on the rise across the country.
The latest government figures show 12 out of 24 neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Aylesbury Vale recorded 460 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 226.4 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.
Here's the 12 neighbourhoods where cases increased in ascending order:
Haddenham, Dinton & Stone
Haddenham, Dinton & Stone - 6% rise from 200.6 to 211.8 cases per 100,000 people
Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill
Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill - 13% rise from 234.3 to 263.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Buckingham North
Buckingham North - 13% rise from 232.7 to 261.8 cases per 100,000 people
Waddesdon & Whitchurch
Waddesdon & Whitchurch - 14% rise from 219 to 248.9 cases per 100,000 people
Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington
Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington - 14% rise from 255.1 to 291.6 cases per 100,000 people
Wendover
Wendover - 23% rise from 229.5 to 281.6 cases per 100,000 people
California & Southcourt
California & Southcourt - 25% rise from 201 to 251.2 cases per 100,000 people
Gatehouse
Gatehouse - 33% rise from 102.2 to 136.2 cases per 100,000 people
Aylesbury Central
Aylesbury Central - 57% rise from 83.4 to 131.1 cases per 100,000 people
Wing, Wingrave & Bierton
Wing, Wingrave & Bierton - 71% rise from 190.7 to 325.3 cases per 100,000 people
Winslow & Padbury
Winslow & Padbury - 83% rise from 94.6 to 173.4 cases per 100,000 people
Watermead & Elmhurst
Watermead & Elmhurst - 133% rise from 134.2 to 313.2 cases per 100,000 people