Aylesbury Vale areas where Covid infections are rising fastest

Covid infection rates are increasing in Aylesbury Vale and the rest of the UK as the Omicron variant spreads.

Yesterday (December 28), a record number of daily cases were recorded in the UK.

New data, which covers the week ending December 23, shows that the infection rate in England increased from 808.7 per 100,000 to 1,207.4.

Wendover has the highest infection rate in Aylesbury Vale

Wendover has the highest infection rate of any of the 24 Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods, according to the latest government findings.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale where Covid cases increased the most during this time period:

1) Mandeville & Elm Farm

-Mandeville & Elm Farm: Covid cases increased from 390.4 cases per 100,000 people to 971.1, a rise of 148.7%.

2) Watermead & Elmhurst

-Watermead & Elmhurst: Covid cases increased from 520.4 cases per 100,000 people to 1100.2, a rise of 111.4%.

3) Walton Court & Hawkslade

-Walton Court & Hawkslade: Covid cases increased from 448.4 cases per 100,000 people to 864.8, a rise of 92.9%.

4) Wing, Wingrave & Bierton

-Wing, Wingrave & Bierton: Covid cases increased from 774.3 cases per 100,000 people to 1,462.5, a rise of 88.9%

5) Berryfields & Haydon Hill

-Berryfields & Haydon Hill: Covid cases increased from 701.6 cases per 100,00 people to 1,276.4, a rise of 81.9%.

6) Wendover

-Wendover: Covid cases increased from 856.8 cases per 100,000 people to 1515, a rise of 76.8%.

7) Victoria Park

-Victoria Park: Covid cases increased from 621.3 cases per 100,000 people to 963, a rise of 55%.

8) Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton

-Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton: cases increased from 946.2 cases per 100,000 people to 1463.1, a rise of 54.6%.

9) Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley

-Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley: cases increased from 735.5 cases per 100,000 people to 1,1143.6, a rise of 51.8%.

10) Oakley, Brill & Edgcott