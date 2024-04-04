Aylesbury social care service told it 'needs improvement' as another Bucks home is rated as 'inadequate'
Multiple social care services have been given new scores in Buckinghamshire in the past month.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show three providers have been rated in Buckinghamshire in March.
A care home, Hulcott Nursing Home, was told it 'requires improvement' on December 7. The home was last inspected on October 10 2022.
Having been inspected on March 1 2023, Living Horizon – another care provider – was judged as 'good'. The rating was published on March 25.
In addition, Rushymead Residential Care Home was awarded an 'inadequate' by the CQC on March 27. Its latest inspection was on November 22.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.
The CQC also provides reports on hospitals, dentist clinics, gp services, and other community health groups in its role as an independent regulator. More reports on care services can be found on the CQC’s website.