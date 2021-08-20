Young Lives vs Cancer is calling on Aylesbury residents to get involved in month-long efforts to raise awareness of the lethal effects this disease has on youngsters.

Throughout September, people in Aylesbury can support the cause by collecting funds at bucket collections organised at the Morrisons store in town.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the charity is asking for help from volunteers in a number of different ways, including turning up at collection points.

For More information on collection points and availability for spots in Aylesbury next month people can visit the Young Lives vs Cancer website.

Also, a challenge60 fundraiser has been set up, encouraging the people of Aylesbury to run, walk or ride 60 miles in the month of September.

The distance has been chosen as Young Lives vs Cancer data suggests that is the average round trip children with cancer face to get life-saving treatment.

Another way people can support the charity next month is by purchasing a Young Lives vs Cancer gold ribbon pin badge.

These badges can be purchased online and at Morrisons stores.

The charity says last year it supported 108 different families in Bucks dealing with the challenges cancer throws up when someone contracts the disease.

The charity gave out 45 financial grants to the value of £8,970 helping families to cope with the costs of cancer. The Cancer Costs report from the charity found that families with a child on active treatment spend an extra £600 a month.

Fundraising engagement manager for Bucks, Oxfordshire, North Wiltshire and Hertfordshire, Alina Kairi wrote an open letter to Bucks residents. It read: "Young Lives vs Cancer, will be helping children with cancer have their voices heard...they may be little, but they have BIG voices!

"Having cancer when you’re a child is scary, lonely, relentless and painful. Over the past year our children have missed out on so much. But for many children with cancer they are still swapping classrooms for chemotherapy, still waving at family members through windows and watching friends blow out birthday candles via phone screens.

"We’d like to thank the community for their ongoing support. Their efforts mean Young Lives vs Cancer can be there for the children and young people of Buckinghamshire with cancer, keeping families together by providing Home from Homes near hospitals and financial grants for support."