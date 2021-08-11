Aylesbury NHS workers will be bowled over by gesture
Bowling venue is saying 'thank you' to NHS workers by offering hundreds of free games.
NHS workers in Aylesbury can bowl for free at Rogue Bowling as a 'thank you' for their efforts during the pandemic.
Rogue Leisure is giving away £13,500 worth of free games of bowling sessions to 250 NHS keyworkers.
Local NHS staff can sign up for a free game for themselves and five others.
Mat Read, venue manager at Rouge Leisure commented:“Those working in our NHS took so many risks for the benefit of others at the height of the pandemic, so we’re delighted to say thank you by giving them the chance to relax with friends and family and have a game of bowling on us.
“It has been great to welcome people back to Rogue Leisure and to see them bowling again. We want everyone to be able to enjoy bowling with us safely, so we want to thank our guests for adhering to our guidelines and helping us to continue to provide a safe and fun environment for everyone.”