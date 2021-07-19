Aylesbury MP welcomes the end of lockdown restrictions on 'Freedom Day'

Lockdown restrictions have been officially lifted today (July 19), meaning use of face masks and social distancing is no longer mandatory in public and that has been welcomed by Aylesbury MP Rob Butler

Dubbed, Freedom Day, from today, whilst Prime Minister Boris Johnson is advising people to be cautious, wearing face masks on public transport and in shops is no longer a legal requirement.

Businesses are also no longer required to limit capacities due to rules of six and social distancing restrictions, nightclubs and other businesses previously unable to open can start operating too.

Rob Butler

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has welcomed the decision to lift a majority of Covid restrictions, saying: “Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been given to more than two-thirds of all

adults in the UK ahead of target, and so we can now cautiously take the final step out of lockdown, getting back to doing so many of the things we love.”

More than 144,000 vaccinations have been administered in the Aylesbury area, Public Health England data shows 84.1% of Aylesbury Vale adults have received their first dose.

The latest information provided by the Government shows that four people are currently in hospital within the Buckinghamshire Healthcare group suffering with Covid.

Mr Butler added: “The move from regulations towards personal responsibility reflects the enormous progress we have made fighting the pandemic, both locally and nationally. But it’s

important to remember that Covid is still with us.

“We all continue to have a part to play tackling COVID-19 and a responsibility to reduce risks from the virus. This means continuing to wear face coverings in crowded spaces,

testing when you have symptoms and isolating if contacted by NHS Test and Trace.