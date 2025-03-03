Aylesbury MP welcomes new deal for GPs to ‘fix the front door of the NHS’

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith has today welcomed a landmark agreement between the Government and GPs to ‘fix the front door of the NHS’ – and see the return of the family doctor, while helping end the 8am scramble for appointments in Aylesbury constituency and across England.

The new deal for GPs will:

Slash red tape and cut box ticking targets to free up GPs. Take the first steps towards bringing back the family doctor and ending the 8am scramble for appointments. Be the first agreement with the BMA on the GP contract for four years, representing a reset of relations after recent collective action that has blighted the health service.

Fixing the front door of the NHS and bringing back the family doctor was identified as a priority by Labour after the election.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP hosts an NHS consultation in Kingsbrook with members of the public, in which access to GP appointments was raised as an issue.

This landmark announcement, backed by increased funding, is a major step forward towards achieving this ambition.

The new agreed contract will modernise general practice by requiring GP surgeries to allow patients to request appointments online throughout working hours from October, freeing up the phones for those who need them most, and making it easier for practices to triage patients based on medical need.

The reforms are part of the government’s Plan for Change to make general practice fit for the future and will support GPs in taking the first steps to end the 8am scramble for appointments, which so many patients currently endure every day - in turn improving access to GPs for everyone.

The deal for family doctors is backed by the biggest funding boost for General Practice in years, reversing the decade-long cuts to general practice funding as a share of the NHS budget.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP on a visit to meet the team at Whitehill GP Surgery in October 2024.

The news also follows the Labour Government confirming it has delivered the extra 2 million NHS appointments promised as part of its Plan for Change seven months early.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, Member of Parliament for Aylesbury and the villages said: “When I knock on doors in our community I hear time and again how fed up residents are with the 8am rush for appointments and having to see a different GP each appointment.

“This is why I have made fixing the front door of the NHS a key campaigning priority since being elected as Aylesbury constituency’s Member of Parliament.

“I am therefore delighted that the Labour Government have stuck to their word and struck a new deal with GPs which will allow them to spend less time form-filling and more time delivering appointments for local residents.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting MP, said: “Rebuilding the broken NHS starts with GPs. Patients need to be able to easily book an appointment, in the manner they want, with their regular doctor if they choose.

“Today, we have taken the first step to fixing the front door to the NHS, bringing back the family doctor, and ending the 8am scramble.

“Over the past decade, funding for GPs has been cut relative to the rest of the NHS, while the number of targets for GPs has soared. That’s why patients are struggling to get an appointment.

“This government is cutting the red tape that ties up GPs time and backing them with an extra £889 million next year. In return, more patients will be able to request appointments online and see their regular doctor for each appointment. Through the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change, we will work with GPs to rebuild the NHS and make it fit for the future.”