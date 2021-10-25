Aylesbury MP urges people to get jabbed, as government launches major ad campaign

Aylesbury's MP, Rob Butler, has welcomed a nationwide advertising blitz, which launched on Friday, encouraging people to get their Covid-19 booster and flu jabs.

The colder winter weather favours transmission of both viruses, and experts have warned there could be a significant surge in flu as well as rising Covid cases.

In response, the government is pushing the biggest-ever winter vaccine campaign, to help people protect themselves and their loved ones, and reduce pressure on the NHS.

A government advertising campaign urges people to get their Covid-19 booster and flu jabs

The multimedia campaign will run on outdoor billboards, radio and TV.

The TV ad asks people to “get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected”.

It features NHS nurse, Michelle, explaining the benefits of the flu jab and Covid booster vaccine.

The new television advert will be seen in primetime spots during Emmerdale and Coronation Street, as well as daytime shows such as This Morning and Loose Women.

Targeted digital channels will also carry the campaign adverts, including social media platforms, digital radio and online video such as YouTube.

MP for Aylesbury, Rob Butler said: “Thanks to the nearly 90,000 people in the Aylesbury area who have come forward to get their jabs, we’ve been able to open up the country and make progress back towards normal life.

“Now we also need to take up the offer of a booster jab, so that each and every one of us can continue to play our part in the race against the virus.”

Starting this week, the country’s leading pharmacies have joined forces to encourage people to come forward and get their free flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster jab when eligible.

Independent pharmacists, as well as big chains such as Boots, LloydsPharmacy and Asda – who together have 5,000 pharmacies across the UK – have backed the call for people to get vaccinated for the best possible protection this winter.

People should be invited for the Covid-19 booster jab when it’s their turn.

Anyone who has not been contacted within a week of reaching six months since their second jab can call 119 or book online.

Those who are eligible for a free flu vaccine can book an appointment through their GP surgery or local pharmacy.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our vaccine programme is building a wall of defence across the country and our booster rollout is now well under way with more than four million jabs in arms.

“As we go into winter, it is vital that eligible people get their booster jab and their flu jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS.

“This is a national mission and I’m hugely grateful to the public, volunteers and NHS workers rolling out jabs.