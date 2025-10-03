Aylesbury man raises over £6k by pulling a giant boulder over 126km for suicide support charities

Jacob Oborne, 24, and his friend Owain, pulled a 100kg boulder, 126km along a beach over seven days.

Each kilometre represents a life lost to suicide in a week and a boulder was chosen to symbolise the way mental health can weigh heavy on people’s minds.

Since completing the fundraiser last month, Jacob and Owain have raised over £6,000 for SHOUT and Suicide & Co, a suicide bereavement charity and a support service for people struggling with their mental health.

Jacob said ahead of the challenge: “This is more than a physical feat. It’s a tribute, a statement, and a way of carrying the weight that far too many face in silence. Alongside my teammate Owain, we’ll pull one kilometre for every life lost in a single day. The sand will sap our strength, the weight will grind us down — and still we’ll keep moving, because the people we’re doing this for didn’t get the choice to stop.”

Friends and special pullers helped the pair complete the draining challenge, which took place at Aberavon Beach in Wales.

Jacob wrote, on his website which also promotes the clothing business he founded: “The boulder is a symbol. Of grief. Of Pressure. Of everything we’re told to carry alone. But this time, we carry it together.”

Jacob completes a different challenge every year to support mental health charities.

