Aylesbury ICU nurse attended special commemoration service for NHS workers at St Paul’s Cathedral

Molly Chibvuri, a critical care matron at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust attended a special 'commemoration and thanksgiving' service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

On Monday (July 5), Molly from Aylesbury, was selected to attend a service dedicated to NHS staff who have assisted those in need throughout the pandemic.

The service coincided with the 73rd anniversary of the foundation of the health service.

Molly Chibvuri, right, receiving the 'making a difference' award last year

NHS England said people from “all faiths and none” attended the service “[recognising] the dedication and commitment of all those who have played their part in combating coronavirus across the NHS, care sector and beyond”.

It was led by Dr David Ison, dean of St Paul’s, and the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally. Scientists, vaccine champions and health bosses all attended, alongside frontline NHS staff, like Molly, who were specially invited to attend.

Molly said: “Being invited to this service meant being given an opportunity to reflect on the hidden but very real and sobering human cost to most healthcare workers’ physical, mental and emotional health and the enormity of the work it will take to help these brave teams to recover.”